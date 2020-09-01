‘Cooking for One or Two’ class planned

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The MSU Extension Service, in partnership with Billings Parks and Recreation, is again offering “Cooking for One or Two” classes.

A weekly series of hands-on classes will be offered from 5:30-7 p.m Wednesdays, Sept. 16-30, at the kitchen in the North Park Center.

Cooking for one and tired of finding recipes that feed six?

Participants in the interactive class can sharpen their cooking skills and learn techniques to downsize recipes.

Registration fee is $45 for Yellowstone County residents, and $55 for non-residents. The fee includes recipe ingredients to prepare multiple cooking-for-one meals.

North Park is locate at Sixth Avenue North and North 19th Street. To maintain social distancing, class size is limited to 8 people. Participants will be required to wear masks, and digital temperature checks will be taken at the beginning of each class.

Registration is required by Monday, Sept. 14, is required. To register, call Billings Parks and Recreation at 406-657-8371.

