Cooler temperatures, rain and some snow Monday help progress on Montana wildfires

Huff fire: The Huff fire that began burning last week north of the Garfield County town of Jordan was hit by rain Sunday night.

The fire was last estimated to be about 73 square miles in size. Sunday evening it was 65% contained.

Garfield County Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator Anne Miller reported on the county's DES Facebook page that the heaviest bands of rain were "almost perfectly covering the tracks" of the fire.

Locals continued to assess damage and prioritize needs, according to Miller's Monday morning update.

She said an estimated 200 sheep are believed to have been killed by the fire, along with several cows. Confirmation of livestock losses is ongoing, according to Miller.

Some livestock remain at large and Miller urged motorists to use caution when traveling through the area. Referring to an aerial photo published Monday showing blackened ground within the vicinity of Jordan, Miller wrote "We are incredibly fortunate not to have lost town."

Late last week the number of secondary structures lost was estimated to be about 20.