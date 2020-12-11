Cooler weather, snow on the way for Eastern Montana

After nearly hitting some record highs so far in December, Eastern Montana may see some snow and cooler temperatures going into the weekend.

"We’re not seeing any temps in the foreseeable future in the 50s or 60s," said Tom Frieders, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Billings.

Beginning Friday night to Saturday morning much of Eastern Montana may see about 1 to 3 inches of snow.

In Billings, there is a 60% chance of snowfall, likely after 11 p.m. Friday, with temperatures dipping to a low of about 23 degrees in the early morning.

Saturday will see a high of 31 degrees, with more snow likely in the morning and early afternoon.

Between Friday and Saturday Billings may see about 3 inches of snow, Frieders said.

The brief dip in temperatures will be followed with more seasonable temps in the high 30s and low 40s likely for the remainder of the month.

Sunday is forecast to be sunny, but Monday may see another chance for light snow.

It's still a gamble whether Billings will see a white Christmas this year which would be the first since 2017.