Cooney Reservoir reopens for recreational use

Anglers and water skiers can return to Cooney Reservoir following an emergency closure. Aerial firefighters had been scooping water from the reservoir to drop on the Robertson Draw fire near Red Lodge. The fire is now 45 percent contained, and firefighters are using the Buffalo Bill Reservoir in Wyoming as the primary water source to treat the fire.
Cooney Reservoir is open until further notice. Cooney State Park is open to camping and day use.
Campfires are still banned at all Fish, Wildlife & Parks properties in Carbon, Yellowstone and Stillwater counties starting this week because of fire danger.
