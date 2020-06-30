Cooped-up customers spur bike sales boom in Billings

“We’re getting 35 bikes in for our weekly shipment, and half of them have already been sold,” Cromwell said.

At the start of the outbreak, when people began to discuss possible stay-at-home orders and business closures, a sales representative advised Cromwell to begin massive orders on stock. Cromwell took the advice, which proved to be farsighted. Despite the massive stockpiling of his inventory, he and his employees are still working well into the night to complete orders.

“I haven’t had a day off in three months,” Cromwell said.

The surge in customers, Cromwell said, can be attributed to three things: the lack of products at box stores; the closure of gyms and rec centers; and schools going digital for the remainder of the education year, leaving kids at home for at least two months. Most of his sales have been in what he calls the “bread and butter” family bikes, hardtail mountain bikes fit for adults or kids riding for the first time. E-bikes, he said, have also become a top seller.

As part of a precaution, the shop began offering curbside dropoff and pickup, a service that it will continue indefinitely.