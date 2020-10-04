Coping with COVID-19 in class: Montana schools' reactions to positive cases have varied

Teachers in small schools often wear many hats; they're also coaches and advisers, and may have family in the community or among other school employees. Close contact with a large portion of the school is a way of life, at least pre-pandemic.

Amid COVID-19 it becomes a ripe environment for disruption.

"Many of the district's staff and students were in contact with the individual in the period of possible exposure," Superintendent Nate Olson wrote in a letter announcing the building closure.

In Billings Public Schools, which offered in-person or remote learning, and larger districts, roles for teachers are naturally more segmented. The district's efforts to use classroom cohorts in elementary schools and a three-period day block schedule aimed to further reduce mixing.

According to the latest statewide report on COVID-19 cases linked to schools, the most in any Billings school has been six at Senior High. Quarantines for those positive and close contacts haven't shut down classrooms, though one special education classroom was more heavily impacted.

Superintendent Greg Upham credited plans like the cohorts and follow through from students and staff on requirements like masking, with preventing wider outbreaks in schools — with one big caveat.