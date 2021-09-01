Copper Ridge developer not responsible for 2013 stormwater pollution, review board rules

“That’s their standard operating procedure with developers in the state of Montana as far as I can tell,” Leep told The Gazette. “[DEQ] sends these very threatening multi-million-dollar threat letters out even though the statute only allows them to fine a maximum of $100,000. They calculate your fines at $7 million and say, ‘okay, well we’ll just take a $100,000.'”

DEQ is limited to $100,000 in fines for any related series of violations. In response to questions from the Gazette, DEQ acknowledged the $100,000 limit for each company.

“For the two cases, DEQ could not assess more than $200,000 in administrative penalties,” a DEQ spokesperson wrote in response to written questions. “Copper Ridge and Reflections never faced the possibility of paying any penalty amount in excess of $200,000. The $7 million number comes from the total calculated penalty that DEQ uses to track violations. DEQ has a calculated amount and an assessed amount and we look at the individual situation to determine the actual assessed penalty amount based on the particular facts of each case. DEQ never alleged they owed that amount. The penalty amounts assessed with this case were in line with similar cases at the time.”

DEQ eventually sent an administrative action fining each subdivision $200,000. Copper Ridge hired an attorney.