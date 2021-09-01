Copper Ridge developer not responsible for 2013 stormwater pollution, review board rules

The Montana Board of Environmental Review (BER) ruled earlier this year in favor of Copper Ridge and Reflections at Copper Ridge subdivisions in a stormwater pollution case dating back to September 2013.
In a May 18, 2021, final agency action, the board adopted a conclusion of law that Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality failed to prove violations of the Montana Water Quality Act by Copper Ridge and Reflections at Copper Ridge subdivisions on Billings’ Far West End.
DEQ had alleged the two subdivisions — both developed by Copper Ridge Development Corp., — had not properly permitted construction they said caused storm water pollution to run into Montana’s waterways following a massive early September storm in 2013.
The Sept. 7 rains dumped 1.31 inches over Billings in just 45 minutes. The deluge left debris and deep sediment deposits in yards and streets across the city.
Among the hardest hit neighborhoods was the then-budding development of Copper Ridge.
“Our street was literally a river, a muddy river,” Donna Richardson told The Gazette at the time. She lived on Golden Acres Drive in 2013. Her basement’s window wells filled with 4 feet of water in the storm.
DEQ inspected Copper Ridge two days later. They sent a violation letter to the two subdivisions’ parent company Copper Ridge Development Corp. laying out a series of violations.
Copper Ridge Development said they didn’t own the properties under construction at the time of the storm and the properties described in the allegation that they did own had been properly permitted during development and those permits had been closed by DEQ after the lots were stabilized.
In a March 2014 letter to Copper Ridge Development Vice President Landy Leep, DEQ claimed the corporation was responsible for water quality violations totaling millions and offered to settle.
“The Department of Environmental Quality has calculated a penalty which exceeds seven million dollars,” the letter, signed by Environmental Enforcement Specialist Susan Bawden, said. “However the Department, in an effort to resolve this matter, would like to offer the enclosed draft Administrative Order on Consent for your consideration with a reduced penalty of $100,000.”
Leep’s company entered mediation to negotiate a settlement and take corrective actions, but ultimately decided to fight the violations.
“That’s their standard operating procedure with developers in the state of Montana as far as I can tell,” Leep told The Gazette. “[DEQ] sends these very threatening multi-million-dollar threat letters out even though the statute only allows them to fine a maximum of $100,000. They calculate your fines at $7 million and say, ‘okay, well we’ll just take a $100,000.'”
DEQ is limited to $100,000 in fines for any related series of violations. In response to questions from the Gazette, DEQ acknowledged the $100,000 limit for each company.
“For the two cases, DEQ could not assess more than $200,000 in administrative penalties,” a DEQ spokesperson wrote in response to written questions. “Copper Ridge and Reflections never faced the possibility of paying any penalty amount in excess of $200,000. The $7 million number comes from the total calculated penalty that DEQ uses to track violations. DEQ has a calculated amount and an assessed amount and we look at the individual situation to determine the actual assessed penalty amount based on the particular facts of each case. DEQ never alleged they owed that amount. The penalty amounts assessed with this case were in line with similar cases at the time.”
DEQ eventually sent an administrative action fining each subdivision $200,000. Copper Ridge hired an attorney.
Vicki Marquis with Holland and Hart Law Firm said they waged multiple defenses, but the one the BER narrowed in on was the issue of owner/operator. DEQ maintained Copper Ridge owned the properties in question as the developer and was responsible for permitting construction in the subdivisions. Copper Ridge disagreed saying they had sold the properties along the streets in question to home builders.
The parties asked the Board of Environmental Review for a summary judgement, but a 2015 ruling by the BER’s hearing officer decided Copper Ridge was the owner/operator under the rules and could be cited. They appealed. The BER overruled the officer and more clearly defined owner/operator for the agency. The case went back to the hearing officer.
It took several more years and multiple hearings before the BER ruled that Copper Ridge was not responsible for the alleged water quality violations because they were not the owner or operator of the properties under construction and therefore DEQ had not met the burden of proof.
“It’s a shame they spent the state’s money and fought us and changed their story several times just to, I guess, be right, instead of do the right thing,” Leep said. “It’s really just a shame.”
DEQ had a different take, saying they work to ensure the law is followed by using all the tools at their disposal.
“DEQ works with owners and operators to make sure they understand the applicable regulations and can achieve compliance with the law. DEQ regularly conducts inspections and writes letters to notify owners or operators of the inspection findings, including whether there was a violation or not,” the DEQ spokesperson wrote. “DEQ takes formal enforcement when our efforts to work with owners and operators are unsuccessful.”
DEQ said they would not request a judicial review of the BER’s decision.