A man who is believed to have stolen a truck and crashed onto private property near West Arrow Creek Road off of Interstate 94 Friday evening is on the run in the area, according to Yellowstone County officials.
The suspect is described as a young male with dark, camouflage shorts, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said.
Anyone with information that could help find him should call 911, he said.
Linder said that the man crashed a stolen pickup through a fence and onto private property on West Arrow Creek Road near an exit off of I-94, according to a witness.
Officials are looking for the man on private property on Arrow Creek Road south of Ballantine.
The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol, and the Billings Police Department is searching for the man.