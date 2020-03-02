Coronavirus is coming, public health official tells city council

It's no longer a question of whether the new coronavirus known as COVID-19 will show up in Billings. It's a question of when.

John Felton, CEO of RiverStone Health and Yellowstone County's public health officer, briefed the Billings City Council Monday night on what's known right now about COVID-19 and what the county is doing to prepare for its arrival.

No cases have been reported yet in Yellowstone County or within Montana, Felton told the council.

"The reality is we don't think that will continue," he said. "At some point, cases will arrive."

The county has formed a united health command, comprised of Felton and other county health and emergency services personnel, to oversee the county's preparation and prevention measures, and its eventual response.

"The city will be an important partner," said Mayor Bill Cole, explaining that the county's agencies will take the lead while the city will offer support.