Coronavirus is coming, public health official tells city council

It's no longer a question of whether the new coronavirus known as COVID-19 will show up in Billings. It's a question of when.
John Felton, CEO of RiverStone Health and Yellowstone County's public health officer, briefed the Billings City Council Monday night on what's known right now about COVID-19 and what the county is doing to prepare for its arrival.
No cases have been reported yet in Yellowstone County or within Montana, Felton told the council.
"The reality is we don't think that will continue," he said. "At some point, cases will arrive."
The county has formed a united health command, comprised of Felton and other county health and emergency services personnel, to oversee the county's preparation and prevention measures, and its eventual response.
You have free articles remaining.
"The city will be an important partner," said Mayor Bill Cole, explaining that the county's agencies will take the lead while the city will offer support.
RiverStone has set up phone line at 651-6415 for residents to call with questions about the virus, and it's dedicated a web page to share information with tips about preparation and prevention at riverstonehealth.org.
"This is not a situation we should ignore," Felton said.
Felton also talked about the numerous rumors and misleading information about the coronavirus circulating on social media and other outlets. He cautioned residents to use trusted sources of information like cdc.gov/covid19 to read up on the virus and what's happening with it.
One of the primary goals right now of the county's united health command is to correct or slow the spread of misinformation about the virus.
K.C. Williams, the director of Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services and a member of the united health command, echoed Felton's concerns and stressed the importance of using trusted media sources to learn about the virus and staying away from what's being spread on social media.
The coronavirus "warrants concern," Williams said. "It doesn't warrant panic."