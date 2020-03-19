Coronavirus separates daughter from dad in Billings assisted living center

After more than 15 years on the radio, Harris said, he’s never seen anything like it. Normally, he said, there might be a local story that captures everyone’s attention for a day or two, or a big national story that is “kind of relevant but not super close to home.”

“This one,” he said, “is national and it’s local and it’s just every single day.”

Gary Buchanan, of Buchanan Capital Inc., has been in the financial-services industry for 42 years, and said the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks was the only situation that came close to what’s happening now. Most startling was the plunge from record highs on Wall Street to a bear market.

“I’ve never seen anything this fast,” he said. “That’s what’s different. None of us saw this coming.”

Still, he said, there are glimmers of good news. Many of his clients have been with him for years, he said, and they have been schooled on the need to be calm and ride out the lows.

“They’ve been through enough markets to be steady,” he said, “but I think the panic on the health front is a whole new consideration.”