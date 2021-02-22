Coroner identifies 3 Billings teens killed in rollover car crash

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office has identified the three Billings teenagers that were killed in a rollover car crash last Friday west of the city.

The driver was identified as 17-year-old Thomas Lindsay. The female passenger was identified as 18-year-old Kylie Rae Larsen. The 16-year-old boy who was a passenger in the car was identified as Conner Hunter Devere.

All three died as a result of multiple blunt force trauma injuries, Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A 17-year-old boy who was also in the car was taken to the Billings Clinic for treatment after the crash. The Montana Highway Patrol had reported that all occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash except the 16-year-old passenger.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office in a social media post Monday shared an image of the Billings West High School Golden Bear and offered its thoughts and prayers "to all those effected this past weekend by the fatal motor vehicle crash involving three West High students."