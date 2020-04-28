Coroner identifies 50-year-old Billings man fatally shot Sunday night

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Yellowstone County Coroner has identified the 50-year-old man fatally shot Sunday night on the South Side of Billings.

The victim was Billings resident Micah Aaron Myron. Myron died of a single gunshot wound to the chest, according to Coroner Cliff Mahoney.

Additional information about Myron's death and the ongoing homicide investigation were also released Tuesday morning in a press release issued by the Billings Police Department.

Police believe a disturbance or altercation between Myron and the suspect took place before the shooting, and that Myron's killing was not random.

Police found Myron unresponsive on the sidewalk on the 100 block of South 31st Street, after the shooting was reported sometime shortly before 10 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing, but no arrests had been made or charges issued as of about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday morning. Investigators are actively pursuing leads, according to the press release.

The shooting happened in a front yard on the 100 block of South 31st Street, and the victim died at a hospital shortly after, BPD Lt. Dave Cardillo said Monday.