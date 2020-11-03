Coroner identifies Billings homicide victim

The man who died after Sunday after arriving at a Billings hospital with a gunshot wound has been identified by the Yellowstone County coroner.

The victim was Waylon Willie Bearground, a 30-year-old Lame Deer man, according to Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney.

Police were first alerted of a gunshot victim being treated at about 1:14 a.m., according to a press release from Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley.

The police investigation into the homicide remains active. Wooley said police determined the crime scene to be on the 4100 block of King Avenue East. The shooting happened outside a residence, and police believe the victim and shooter have some sort of association and there was "some type of altercation," according to Wooley.

No arrests had been made or charges filed as of Tuesday morning.

Bearground's killing is the 14th homicide in Billings this year.

Police are also continuing to investigate a separate shooting that happened early Sunday morning sometime after Bearground was shot.