The motorcyclist killed last week in a crash in downtown Billings has been identified.

Robert Edward Bare, a Billings man, died of blunt force injuries after his motorcycle collided with a minivan Saturday, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Valerie Juhl said Tuesday. The 24-year-old is one of at least four people to die on Billings’ roads so far this year.

The wreck occurred on Fourth Avenue North near the intersection of North 24th Street. The force of the crash demolished Bare’s motorcycle and ripped off the front end of the minivan. Emergency crews transported Bare to a local hospital, Juhl said, where he was pronounced dead. There were no other serious injuries following the crash.

Saturday’s crash came less than two days after a truck fatally struck a man on Main Street in the Billings Heights. The 49-year-old was apparently walking the roadway near East Airport Road.

Two other people have died in crashes in Billings this year. In February, a 19-year-old man was killed after hitting a stop light at 54th Street West and Grand Avenue. A 23-year-old woman driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee died in the early hours of New Year’s Day when her vehicle overturned at King Avenue West and 56th Street West.

Fatal crashes in Montana, according to data from the Montana Department of Transportation, are down in 2023 compared to this same time last year. MDT reported 30 people had died on the state’s road this year as of April 4, down from 35 at the beginning of April 2022.