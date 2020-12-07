Coroner identifies Laurel man killed in Friday motorcycle crash

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Monday released the identity of the Laurel man who died last Friday after a motorcycle crash south of Laurel.

Carl E. Solheim, 77, died as a result of blunt force trauma injuries sustained in the crash, according to Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney.

Solheim was fatally injured after he crashed into the driver's side of a pickup truck that was turning south onto U.S. Highway 212/310 from Thiel Road. The Montana Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 4:12 p.m.

Solheim was wearing a helmet and was taken by Life Flight to the Billings Clinic where he later died.

The pickup truck driver, a 17-year-old boy from Joliet, and his passenger, a 16-year-old girl from Laurel, were taken to St. Vincent Healthcare to be treated for minor injuries. Both were wearing seat belts and were released from the hospital that night.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. MHP Trooper Eric Gardner said previously that neither speed, drugs, nor alcohol were initially suspected to be factors in the crash.

