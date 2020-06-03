Coroner identifies man and woman who died in suspected homicide-suicide in Billings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office has identified the woman and man found dead in their West End residence Sunday evening with gunshot wounds.

Police are investigating their deaths as a homicide-suicide.

The woman killed was 34-year-old Billings resident Kira Ostman. The man killed was identified as 34-year-old Billings resident Andrew Clonce.

Both lived at the residence on the 2100 block of Canyon Drive where police responding to a report of a shooting Sunday night arrived to find them dead.

Both died of single gunshot wounds, Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney said. Police said earlier this week that the male found deceased Sunday night appeared to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The coroner said early Wednesday morning he had yet to receive the official reports from the pathologist, which would provide manner of death. Manner of death in Montana typically falls under one of five categories: accident, homicide, suicide, undetermined, natural.

The investigation is ongoing, and Lt. Brandon Wooley said Monday that even though police believed the perpetrator was dead they would conduct a full investigation.

Including the deaths of Ostman and Clonce, five people have been fatally shot in Billings since late April.

