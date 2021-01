The 66-year-old woman killed in a hit-and-run on Friday has been identified as Shelley Bales of Billings, according to Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney.

Police have identified the 22-year-old driver of a maroon Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that hit Bales at 9:39 p.m. as she was walking along the 3300 block of Rimrock Road.