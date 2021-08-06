Coroner IDs 19-year-old woman killed in Tuesday crash downtown

The young woman killed Tuesday in a fatal crash in downtown Billings has been identified as 19-year-old Alexus “Lexy” Pyle of Laurel.
Deputy Yellowstone County Coroner Rich Hoffman said Pyle died from multiple injuries.
Two men have been charged with multiple felonies related to the crash.
Payton Hunter, a 19-year-old from Billings, and Justin Bighair, 33, from Garryowen, were both arrested, according to Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley. Neither one is on the inmate roster at Yellowstone County Detention Facility as of Friday morning.
Hunter was driving a Dodge Ram west on First Avenue North with Pyle. The pickup truck collided with a Toyota Tundra, driven by Bighair, as it was turning east onto the road from North 12th Street.
Pyle died at the scene, police said. Her family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for a memorial service.
A 31-year-old man traveling with Bighair was treated and later released. Both Bighair and Hunter were taken to the hospital before their arrests.
Hunter faces three counts of felony criminal endangerment, Wooley said. Bighair faces the same three charges, plus one count of vehicular homicide while under the influence.
Tuesday's crash occurred less than a month after a 47-year-old Billings man died in a collision near Pioneer Park. Wade James Granbois was killed when a pickup truck smashed into his minivan as he was traveling south on Sixth Street West in the early hours of July 16. Klay Michael Wacker, 21, has since pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide while under the influence. Charging documents allege that Wacker was drinking at a friends house before driving the truck that crashed into Granbois' van.
In June, a teenage girl from Billings died in a rollover crash on Interstate 90. Adriana Dawn Lentz, 17, was driving east near the Yellowstone River Bridge when her car drifted off the road. She overcorrected, rolling the vehicle and ejecting her from the car. Both drugs and alcohol are suspected to be factors in the crash, according to a preliminary investigation from Montana Highway Patrol.
The 19-year-old woman traveling with Hunter is at least the sixth teen fatality on Yellowstone County's roads in 2021. In February, a 17-year-old girl died in a two-vehicle wreck at Rimrock Road and Virginia Lane. While no criminal charges followed the crash, the Gazette reported that the Billings City Council approved a traffic light for the intersection.
Later that same month, three teenagers died when the SUV they were traveling in slid off the road on on South 64th Street West near Danford Road.
An annual average of 532 DUI citations have been reported out of Yellowstone County for the past 10 years, according to data from the Montana Department of Transportation. During that time, DUIs issued by Billings Police and MHP peaked in 2016 with 846. Last year came to an end with 698 DUI citations and two for vehicular homicide while under the influence.
Under Montana law, a vehicular homicide while under the influence conviction carries with it up to 30 years in prison and a maximum fine of $50,000. Should Hunter or Bighair be found guilty of criminal endangerment, they could face a prison term of as long as 10 years.