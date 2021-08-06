Coroner IDs 19-year-old woman killed in Tuesday crash downtown

Hunter faces three counts of felony criminal endangerment, Wooley said. Bighair faces the same three charges, plus one count of vehicular homicide while under the influence.

Tuesday's crash occurred less than a month after a 47-year-old Billings man died in a collision near Pioneer Park. Wade James Granbois was killed when a pickup truck smashed into his minivan as he was traveling south on Sixth Street West in the early hours of July 16. Klay Michael Wacker, 21, has since pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide while under the influence. Charging documents allege that Wacker was drinking at a friends house before driving the truck that crashed into Granbois' van.

In June, a teenage girl from Billings died in a rollover crash on Interstate 90. Adriana Dawn Lentz, 17, was driving east near the Yellowstone River Bridge when her car drifted off the road. She overcorrected, rolling the vehicle and ejecting her from the car. Both drugs and alcohol are suspected to be factors in the crash, according to a preliminary investigation from Montana Highway Patrol.