Coroner IDs Billings woman killed in I-90 crash

Officials have identified a Billings woman who died in a fatal crash on Interstate 90 near South 27th Street on Friday.

Jennifer Anne Mims, 37, died of multiple blunt force traumas, according to the Yellowstone County Coroner's Office. Mims was pronounced dead at the scene.

Montana Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash, which happened early Friday but was reported around 8 a.m.

First responders found a white pickup truck on its top near the railroad tracks that run under the interstate a little over a half-mile from the South 27th Street Bridge.

The crash occurred around 4 a.m. on Friday, according to a narrative from MHP. The pickup truck, driven by Mims, was traveling east on I-90 and entered the median near mile marker 450.

The truck went off an embankment between the east and westbound lane, coming to a stop after colliding with another embankment at the railroad tracks.

Mims was not wearing a seat belt. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

The road conditions were bare and dry, according to the MHP narrative, and both drugs and speed are suspected as factors in the crash.