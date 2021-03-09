Coroner ID's homicide victim found shot in Heights apartment

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Tuesday identified the man found with a gunshot wound in a Heights apartment Sunday afternoon.

Police are now investigating the death as a homicide.

The man killed was Terrin Oldcrow, a 29-year-old Billings resident, according to Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman.

Oldcrow died from a gunshot wound to the torso, according to Hoffman.

He was pronounced dead at 2:52 p.m., less than an hour after police were first dispatched to the 300 block of Sioux Lane on Sunday for a report of a shooting.

Police had said on Sunday the shooting victim was on the floor of an apartment and unconscious when they arrived.

First responders could be seen giving Oldcrow chest compressions as he was brought on a stretcher from the Whitetail Run Apartments to an American Medical Response ambulance before being taken to the Billings Clinic.

On Monday Billings Police Department Lt. Dave Cardillo said police were investigating the Heights incident as a homicide and that persons of interest had been identified.

