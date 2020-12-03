Coroner IDs man shot to death Monday in Billings

The man shot to death Monday night in Billings, and then run over by a passing car, has been identified as 30-year-old Manual J. Martinez.

The man was apparently a transient and died from “multiple gunshot wounds” to the torso, said Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney.

An investigation into the homicide continues.

Martinez was shot and then sometime later run over by a car on Broadwater Avenue near Fourth Street West, according to Billings Police.

Based on initial information, police do not believe the 48-year-old man who ran over the shooting victim while traveling westbound on Broadwater was involved in the shooting.

The driver remained at the scene afterward. He was not injured, according to a press release issued at about 8:20 a.m. Monday morning by BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley.

BPD detectives are investigating the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call BPD's Investigations Division at 406-657-8473.

This is the 15th homicide of 2020 in Yellowstone County.

