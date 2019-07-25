The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office has publicly identified the man found dead Saturday in the Yellowstone River near Worden as Curtis Paul Wallette.
Wallette, 42, was a Billings resident, said Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman.
"This doesn't appear to be anything suspicious at this time," Hoffman said, speaking Thursday morning.
The coroner's office could not provide a cause or manner of death for Wallette Thursday because the investigation into his death remains ongoing, in part due to pending lab tests.
Wallette's body was found Saturday at about 4 p.m. by people floating the Yellowstone River near Worden.