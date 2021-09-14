Coroner's office identifies 3 killed in Sunday ATV crash off Highway 87 East

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Tuesday identified the three people killed after an all-terrain-vehicle they were traveling in crashed early Sunday morning into a ravine near Highway 87 East.

The three victims were identified as Dallas Mittlestadt, a 22-year-old man from Shepherd; Tyler Craig, a 24-year-old man from Billings; and Kayleigh Weiland, a 22 year-old woman from Billings.

All three died of blunt force trauma injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman.

An investigation was ongoing Tuesday morning into the crash, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder told The Gazette.

The four-seater Polaris RZR, was found in a shallow ravine, in a field near the 4000 block of Hwy 87 East. The vehicle and occupants failed to return to the residence when expected. Initial observations at the scene indicate the vehicle went into the ravine and impacted the other side.

AJ Etherington Public Safety Reporter