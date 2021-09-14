 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coroner's office identifies 3 killed in Sunday ATV crash off Highway 87 East
top story

Coroner's office identifies 3 killed in Sunday ATV crash off Highway 87 East

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Tuesday identified the three people killed after an all-terrain-vehicle they were traveling in crashed early Sunday morning into a ravine near Highway 87 East. 

The three victims were identified as Dallas Mittlestadt, a 22-year-old man from Shepherd; Tyler Craig, a 24-year-old man from Billings; and Kayleigh Weiland, a 22 year-old woman from Billings. 

All three died of blunt force trauma injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman.

An investigation was ongoing Tuesday morning into the crash, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder told The Gazette.

The four-seater Polaris RZR, was found in a shallow ravine, in a field near the 4000 block of Hwy 87 East. The vehicle and occupants failed to return to the residence when expected. Initial observations at the scene indicate the vehicle went into the ravine and impacted the other side. 

13
0
1
33
8

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What are COVID-19 breakthrough infections?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Man dies in Laurel ATV crash
Local News

Man dies in Laurel ATV crash

A man in Laurel died and a woman was injured Sunday evening after their ATV crashed in an alley, according to a release from the Laurel Police…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News