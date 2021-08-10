Coroner's office identifies Billings man found Sunday with fatal gunshot wound

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Tuesday identified a 32-year-old man who died after he was found by police on the South Side of Billings with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning.

Kevin Bryan White of Billings died from a gunshot wound to the torso, according to Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman. White died at an area hospital where he was taken after police found him.

White's death is being investigated by the Billings Police Department as a homicide. Police were dispatched at about 2:36 a.m. Sunday to the location of a reported shooting at 223 S. 27th St.

Near the corner of Third Avenue South and South 27th Street, police found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound lying on the ground, according to a press release issued by BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the BPD investigations division at 406-657-8473.

