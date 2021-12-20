Correction: Trophic cascade story

Utah State University scientists Dan MacNulty's name was incorrectly spelled in a Sunday Outdoors article regarding his research in Yellowstone National Park. In addition, his colleague Eric Larsen began building a database on aspen tree growth in the park in 1999, visiting the transects almost every year. Studies looking at aspen growth were published from 2007 through 2020, with data dating back to 1995 collected by "plan architecture," back-dating plant height from later measurements.
Brett French
Montana Untamed Editor
Montana Untamed editor for the Billings Gazette.
