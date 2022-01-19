Correctional officer charged with sexual assaults in Yellowstone County

An Indiana correctional officer has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault in Yellowstone County District Court.

Robert Lee Morrissey Jr., of Hymera, Indiana, appeared in court Wednesday for an arraignment. The 58-year-old faces three counts of sexual assault, with all of the allegations involving a minor.

Initial charging documents were filed in June 2021. Morrissey allegedly assaulted a girl at a Laurel residence over a period of several years from 2015 to 2017. Laurel police began their investigation after receiving a report in March 2020 from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Service that a child was sexually assaulted.

Morrissey spoke with a Laurel detective over the phone in July 2020, charging documents say. While he denied ever touching the survivor described in the three sexual assault charges, he told the detective that he had sexual contact with his sisters when they were younger and took sexually explicit photos of them.