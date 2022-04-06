 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Costco hearing with Billings City board pushed back to May

Costco's meeting with the Billings Board of Adjustment has been pushed back to May 3. 

Planners from the Washington-based wholesale company were to meet with city planners Wednesday night to request what's known as a zoning variance for Costco's proposed new location at Shiloh Road and Zoo Drive.

Costco is looking at building a new warehouse store on a 25-acre parcel at 3840 Zoo Drive, pending approval of the city. Costco's preliminary plans for developing the site include a parking lot configuration not allowed by current zoning and as such would need special approval.

The Costco project’s senior planner requested a 30-day delay for its meeting with the Board of Adjustment, pushing it back to May 3. Costco planners want more time to refine their proposal, the city said.

