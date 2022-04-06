Costco hearing with Billings City board pushed back to May

Costco's meeting with the Billings Board of Adjustment has been pushed back to May 3.

Planners from the Washington-based wholesale company were to meet with city planners Wednesday night to request what's known as a zoning variance for Costco's proposed new location at Shiloh Road and Zoo Drive.

Costco is looking at building a new warehouse store on a 25-acre parcel at 3840 Zoo Drive, pending approval of the city. Costco's preliminary plans for developing the site include a parking lot configuration not allowed by current zoning and as such would need special approval.

The Costco project’s senior planner requested a 30-day delay for its meeting with the Board of Adjustment, pushing it back to May 3. Costco planners want more time to refine their proposal, the city said.

