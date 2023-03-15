Despite a devastating fire Monday at Cotter’s Sewer service in Laurel, a company spokesperson said the business is quickly recovering.

The business’s headquarters at 1750 E. 8th Street S. in Laurel were destroyed, along with inventory, equipment and vehicles stored in the shop.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“We have practically returned to 95% operations,” the company said in a press release Wednesday. “Our sewer, septic, plumbing and portable toilet departments continue to serve the community. We’re in the process of replenishing our inventory and equipment lost in the fire.”

The company is repurposing existing structures and is borrowing space for storage, said the company’s President Cindy Drake.

“Our office is operating out of my house until we establish a new office space,” she said. “This fire may have put us a few steps back, but we’re continuing to march forward.”

The company expressed its appreciation for local firefighters, first responders and friends who rushed to help the night of the fire.

“The recovery process has been fast moving due to generosity of the community and fellow industry peers,” Drake said. “Cotter’s has received an overwhelming amount of support during these last few days.”

Cotter’s Sewer Inc. is a family owned and operated company. It provides sewer, septic, portable toilets, and plumbing services to communities located in Yellowstone, Carbon, Stillwater and Musselshell counties.