Coulson Park Master Plan gets thumbs up from council

Council Roy Neese, who represents Ward 2 in the Heights, voiced his approval for the Coulson Park Master Plan, but tempered it by reminding the council that the city had other park projects to work on.

"There's a lot of other parks that come before this," he said.

Councilwoman Penny Ronning, who represents Ward 4 on the West End, pushed back a little, setting Coulson Park apart from typical neighborhood parks and saying it needed to be a priority. She called Coulson a "destination park" that would be used as an economic development tool to improve the city and make Billings more attractive to prospective employees and businesses.

All the discussion at Monday night's council meeting happened remotely. Council members broadcast themselves from their homes or offices to create an online meeting that was broadcast by Community 7 Television.

For public comment, residents watching from home called into the meeting to voice their opinions.

The construction of new sidewalks along a stretch of Aronson Avenue drew the largest response, with five Aronson residents calling in to speak their minds.

At issue was the size and width of the new sidewalks. Ultimately, the council decided to hold off on the project and seek more direction from staff on how best to address the concerns of the residents.

