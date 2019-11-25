The lot just west of the Elks Lodge on Lewis Avenue in midtown Billings will graduate from homestead to office space.
The Billings City Council voted unanimously at its Monday night meeting to rezone the lot from residential to residential professional, opening the lot to Beyond the Numbers CPA, a tax accounting firm that will build its new office there. The change will become finalized after a second reading next month.
Residential professional zoning allows for small business developments like dental offices and accounting firms.
The house that's currently on the lot was built in 1905 and is vacant; the CPA office would raze the property and build new. The Elks Lodge to the east went on sale in October.
"We're going for a homey, professional look," the owner Patti Stanfill told the council.
You have free articles remaining.
Beyond the Numbers employs nine people right now and Stanfill hopes to bring that number up to 15 in the next few years. The new building would include a parking lot to the side of the building to accommodate employees and a handful of clients, she said.
Five neighbors added their names to a protest petition to the zone change; the resident who filed the petition spoke at the meeting Monday. She told the council she wasn't necessarily opposed to the CPA firm building an office there so long as the landscaping and building designed matched the tenor of the neighborhood.
Her bigger concern was further commercial development on Lewis Avenue and trying to stop that tide before the road becomes "the next Grand Avenue."
The land owned by the Elks Lodge and the lot directly behind the lot where Stanfill's office will be built is zoned community commercial. The parking lot in front of the Elks Lodge curiously is zoned residential.