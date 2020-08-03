Council confronts City Hall closure, growing spread of COVID-19

City Hall will be shut down until 7 a.m. on Thursday after three City of Billings employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Kevin Iffland, assistant city manager, told council members on Monday night that the infected employees were two members of the the custodial staff and a staffer in the IT department.
City Hall will be closed until Thursday morning to give crews a chance to deep clean and disinfect the building before employees and the public return. In the meantime, the city has requested that employees work from home.
"It's something we felt we needed to do to mitigate the risk," Iffland said.
COVID-19 dominated both the beginning and the end of Monday night's council meeting, as council members talked about how COVID-19 has spread in the community. They also discussed at length whether the city should change its regulations barring camper trailers and RVs from parking on residential streets.
Some residents have asked about using their campers as temporary housing for isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, or for quarantine after coming into contact with an infected person.
Most of the council members expressed a reluctance to changing policy and asked for staff to study the possible implications of a change.
Earlier in the meeting, John Felton, Yellowstone County public health officer, spoke to council members about the county's positivity rate and the challenges with getting schools ready to reopen.
"We're really talking mitigating and managing risk," Felton said. "We're not talking about eliminating risk."
Felton also explained that Yellowstone County now has a rate of 18 infections per 100,000 people per day, which is up slightly from last month. He also told council members that while COVID-19 numbers in Montana have seemed high this summer, in relation to other states, those numbers look pretty good.
Montana's positivity rate — the rate at which members of a certain population test positive for the novel coronavirus — is still under 5%. In Arizona, for example, the rate is over 20%, he said.
"Our small numbers are blessing in our state," he said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.