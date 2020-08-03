Council confronts City Hall closure, growing spread of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

City Hall will be shut down until 7 a.m. on Thursday after three City of Billings employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Kevin Iffland, assistant city manager, told council members on Monday night that the infected employees were two members of the the custodial staff and a staffer in the IT department.

City Hall will be closed until Thursday morning to give crews a chance to deep clean and disinfect the building before employees and the public return. In the meantime, the city has requested that employees work from home.

"It's something we felt we needed to do to mitigate the risk," Iffland said.

COVID-19 dominated both the beginning and the end of Monday night's council meeting, as council members talked about how COVID-19 has spread in the community. They also discussed at length whether the city should change its regulations barring camper trailers and RVs from parking on residential streets.

Some residents have asked about using their campers as temporary housing for isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, or for quarantine after coming into contact with an infected person.