Council drills down on public safety levy messaging as June 8 deadline looms

That hesitancy led them to look back to the last public safety mill levy passed by Billings voters.

In 2004, Billings residents approved an $8 million mill levy that continues to fund police, fire and 911 services today. The rub is that $8 million doesn't stretch as far in 2020 as it did in 2004.

So as a possible solution, council members are now looking at a repeal and replace option that they could take to voters this fall.

The idea is to give voters the options to repeal the 2004 public safety mill levy, which specified that it would collect $8 million every year and replace it with a levy that uses language based on a specific number of mills.

The new levy would collect 60 mills worth of funding from property owners instead of a set dollar amount. In 2004, 60 mills was the equivalent of $8 million; in 2020, it's worth about $12 million.

A levy based on a specific number of mills instead of a specific dollar amount would allow the funding it provides to increase each year with inflation and property value increases.

"The key here is clarity," city administrator Chris Kukulski told the council.