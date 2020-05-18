Council drills down on public safety levy messaging as June 8 deadline looms

With a looming budget shortfall of roughly $4 million and no easy way to fill it, Billings City Council members spent the second half of their meeting Monday night discussing hard choices.
The anticipated budget shortfall is in the city's general fund, which is comprised mostly of public safety services. The city's parks department is also paid for out of the general fund.
Last fall, the council had weighed seeking a public safety mill levy from voters that would not only bridge the budget gap but also increase funding for police, fire, 911 services and the municipal court system, all of which have slowly become underfunded in the last decade.
With the economic downturn anticipated by the COVID-19 response, council members are hesitant to go to the public this fall seeking a new public safety mill levy from voters.
That hesitancy led them to look back to the last public safety mill levy passed by Billings voters.
In 2004, Billings residents approved an $8 million mill levy that continues to fund police, fire and 911 services today. The rub is that $8 million doesn't stretch as far in 2020 as it did in 2004.
So as a possible solution, council members are now looking at a repeal and replace option that they could take to voters this fall.
The idea is to give voters the options to repeal the 2004 public safety mill levy, which specified that it would collect $8 million every year and replace it with a levy that uses language based on a specific number of mills.
The new levy would collect 60 mills worth of funding from property owners instead of a set dollar amount. In 2004, 60 mills was the equivalent of $8 million; in 2020, it's worth about $12 million.
A levy based on a specific number of mills instead of a specific dollar amount would allow the funding it provides to increase each year with inflation and property value increases.
"The key here is clarity," city administrator Chris Kukulski told the council.
Communicating the idea of a repeal and replace mill levy to voters will take strong and consistent messaging, said council member Kendra Shaw.
And weighing on the council is time. It has one year to figure out how to fill the budget shortfall. By early next summer, the city will be spending into its reserves and drawing them down below the amount required by state law.
Cutting $4 million from the general fund — an alternative to spending down the reserves — would require the city to eliminate 45 to 50 full time positions, the majority of which would come from public safety services.
Some council members have floated the idea of moving the parks department out of the general fund, which would free up between $3 million and $4 million. The parks department would be moved into Park District 1, a maintenance district that's funded through fees collected from city residents.
But in order to make that move and continue funding the parks department, the city would have to greatly increase the parks fees it collects from city residents, a move that some council members have vocally opposed.
The council has until the first week of June to make a decision. By June 8, the mill levy language that would appear on the fall ballot has to be turned into the county's election office.
