Council hears from groups representing Billings' vulnerable and transient populations

Leaders from Billings' mental health care and vulnerable population advocacy network have placed their hope in prevention.
Known as the Continuum of Care, this group of over 20 organizations assist, manage or treat members of Billings' vulnerable and transient populations. On Monday night they asked that the city council include funding in the upcoming public safety mill levy for three specific services that would help prevent and alleviate some of the issues faced by the populations they serve.
"We can't do this alone," Patti Webster, who chairs Continuum of Care, told the council. "We need the city council to have some skin in the game with us."
Continuum of Care includes various organizations ranging from Billings' two major hospitals to the Montana Department of Corrections' probation and parole division to Tumbleweed to United Way of Yellowstone County.
Specifically, the organization is looking for funding for a full-time equivalent employee at the city who would help coordinate efforts between Billings and the various organizations within Continuum of Care. They asked also for funds that would aid the 211 crisis line and provide support for a stabilization and sheltering facility to take pressure off the two hospitals' emergency rooms, the Crisis Center, the Montana Rescue Mission and other services.
In all, the total comes to $400,000 and the group is asking the city include it in the public safety mill levy.
Questions from the council initially centered on the 211 crisis line, a 24-hour hotline for residents that helps with everything from suicidal thoughts to lack of rent money. Continuum of Care leaders believe that as 211 becomes better known, residents will use it instead of 911. Council members have expressed concern over the last year that 911 gets used too often for non-emergency issues, unnecessarily increasing the workloads for first responders.
Generally, the services and the mission of Continuum of Care were broadly supported by council members Monday night. But many asked the Continuum of Care representatives if it wasn't Yellowstone County that ought to be the one providing much of that $400,000. Yellowstone County funds and operates most of the public mental health services in the region.
At the end of the discussion, the council voted to have staff study the three requests from Continuum of Care for possible inclusion in the public safety mill levy.