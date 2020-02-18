Council hears from groups representing Billings' vulnerable and transient populations

Leaders from Billings' mental health care and vulnerable population advocacy network have placed their hope in prevention.

Known as the Continuum of Care, this group of over 20 organizations assist, manage or treat members of Billings' vulnerable and transient populations. On Monday night they asked that the city council include funding in the upcoming public safety mill levy for three specific services that would help prevent and alleviate some of the issues faced by the populations they serve.

"We can't do this alone," Patti Webster, who chairs Continuum of Care, told the council. "We need the city council to have some skin in the game with us."

Continuum of Care includes various organizations ranging from Billings' two major hospitals to the Montana Department of Corrections' probation and parole division to Tumbleweed to United Way of Yellowstone County.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}