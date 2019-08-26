Billings City Council began discussions Monday night about whether to seek a public safety mill levy from voters.
The idea has been brewing for a while. The council finished its budgeting process earlier this summer and passed its budget by dipping deeply into its reserve funds. But as early as March, it was clear to council members that the city would need additional funding in order to meet its budgetary demands and maintain its reserves.
The council met in the spring to set its policy priorities, and a mill levy to increase funding for public safety in Billings was at the top of the list.
"There was one item you all agreed on," Chris Kukulski, the city administrator, told council members Monday night. "This was the item."
Council members discussed what the objective of the levy would be, how long it would last, what public safety departments and divisions would be covered and how to get word out to the public.
Under state law, city employees are barred from campaigning for or against mill levies sought by their city council. They can educate the public but not advocate, Kukulski said.
Council members, as elected officials, are free to advocate for the mill levy.
Mayor Bill Cole at one point reminded the group that the discussion at this point was still academic. Council has yet to pass a resolution calling for the mill levy.
"There is nothing to advocate for," he said.
The discussion at times was freewheeling as city staff and council members spoke frankly about what they could conceivably ask from a public that's traditionally reticent to support mill levies.
Members seemed to settle on a 10-year time frame for the levy, meaning it would expire after a decade. They discussed using the mill levy dollars to hire more police officers and build two more fire stations, bringing on the required number of firefighters to staff the stations.
They discussed diverting some of the funds to increase staffing at municipal court and bolster the city's 911 services.
"This about reducing crime in our community," Kukulski said. "And efficiency does matter in how we deliver services."
Council member Chris Friedel wondered aloud if the city needed its own holding cells so that the police department had a place to detain those arrested until they could see a judge in municipal court. Currently, those offenders are sent to county jail, where the city is charged $100 a day per detainee.
Talk turned to mental health and whether those mill levy dollars would in some way go to programs that address mental health issues for those who have frequent run-ins with law enforcement.
The discussion prompted emotional public comments from residents who pleaded with the council to be transparent with its spending and wise with how it budgets future dollars.
A handful of residents asked for greater accountability within the Billings police force to be a component of the levy.
Police Chief Rich St. John told the council his department could use more officers to bolster what they do downtown, to help combat street crime and to increase traffic safety.
"We're most effective when we're being proactive," he said.
To that end, Dan Brooks with the Billings Chamber of Commerce addressed the council. Businesses in the city, particularly downtown, want to be "action-oriented" in crime prevention and are eager to see a public safety mill levy pass.
"We would offer our help, support and partnership," he said.