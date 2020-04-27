Council looks at next steps for bringing back youth sports to city parks

As Billings slowly began its limited reopening on Monday after five weeks of COVID-19-based closures, City Council members wanted to know what that might mean for youth sports leagues that use city parks and ball fields.
The first phase of Gov. Steve Bullock's reopening plan for the state included a provision for youth activities to go forward provided organizers could accommodate social distancing and other safety requirements.
"Getting kids outside is good," John Felton told city council members during Monday night's meeting.
Felton, Yellowstone County's health officer, spoke about what the public health department would need to see for youth sports and activities to safely relaunch. He said he had three main concerns.
First is kids and coaches crammed into a dugout. Little League baseball organizers must figure out ways for team members and coaches to be safe outside of a dugout so they can practice social distancing during games, Felton said.
His second concern was the stands. Families will need ways to watch the games and cheer on teams while keeping themselves six feet apart, he said.
Finally, organizers will need a plan for keeping shared equipment clean and disinfected, Felton said.
Council member Shaun Brown, who represents the West End, asked Felton how susceptible young kids are to COVID-19.
Felton explained that statistically children and teenagers weren't part of the high-risk group for catching the virus. Rather, he said, the public health concern is that kids could carry the virus for several days without showing symptoms and spread it to parents, grandparents or other members of a high-risk population.
Getting youth sports running again is a process that will involve agreements between the county health department, the youth sports organizations and the city parks and recreation department.
While the governor's office authorized the resumption of youth activities, it's the county health department that administers the order on a local level. On top of that, the fields and parks where most youth activities are held are owned by the city and require a formal agreement.
The parks and recreation department this week is working on guidelines that would lay out the requirements for resuming youth sports, said city administrator Chris Kukulski. Once the guidelines are drafted, Kukulski will take them to Felton and representatives from the two Billings hospitals to get their input and approval.
Council member Roy Neese, who represents the Heights, asked if Felton would shut down leagues if they started playing games before guidelines were set. Felton said the guidelines are being crafted now in an effort to avoid just that scenario.
"We would rather work with them in advance," he said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.