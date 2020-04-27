Council looks at next steps for bringing back youth sports to city parks

Finally, organizers will need a plan for keeping shared equipment clean and disinfected, Felton said.

Council member Shaun Brown, who represents the West End, asked Felton how susceptible young kids are to COVID-19.

Felton explained that statistically children and teenagers weren't part of the high-risk group for catching the virus. Rather, he said, the public health concern is that kids could carry the virus for several days without showing symptoms and spread it to parents, grandparents or other members of a high-risk population.

Getting youth sports running again is a process that will involve agreements between the county health department, the youth sports organizations and the city parks and recreation department.

While the governor's office authorized the resumption of youth activities, it's the county health department that administers the order on a local level. On top of that, the fields and parks where most youth activities are held are owned by the city and require a formal agreement.