Over the course a couple of hours, a routine procedural vote on a zone change at Monday night's Billings City Council meeting spun into an existential discussion on the nature of neighborhood life, the flexibility of business districts and the safety of walking to school.
In the end, the council voted 7-4 to rezone the northeast corner of 24th Street West and Lewis Avenue from residential professional to neighborhood commercial.
Currently, the northeast corner lot is home to a Pentecostals of Billings church, with a large parking lot that butts up against 24th. Across Lewis on the southeast corner of the intersection is a Cenex gas station and convenience store. The zoning on that corner of the street is neighborhood commercial.
Residential professional zoning allows for small business offices and dental or medical space. Neighborhood commercial is the next zoning level up and allows for small businesses, which could include gas stations or car washes with a special review.
Rocky Mountain Car Wash requested the zone change, which drew the council into discussing the merits of placing a car wash with seven bays at 24th and Lewis. One block down Lewis the landscape transforms to residential with a series of neighborhoods stretching east. Two blocks down the street is Burlington Elementary School.
Council member Dick Clark repeatedly told the council the decision was solely about the zone change; a discussion of the car wash and whether it should be located there would be a discussion for the next phase of the process.
You have free articles remaining.
Still, talk of the car wash — and the traffic and noise it may or may not produce —dominated the council meeting.
"I'm not here about the noise, I'm here about the safety of the kids," said Lori Booke, principal at Burlington. "When the cars come out will they be cognizant of my kids?"
In all, about a half dozen residents and a business owner on Lewis objected to the zone change, noting that the intersection is already dangerous and preserving the residential professional zoning of the church lot would at least not add to the problems of the area.
Speaking in favor of the zone change were the church's pastor who is hopeful to sell the property in order to relocate his congregation, the owner of Rocky Mountain Car Wash and a number of business leaders.
Mike Irwin, who owns the car wash, a Wyoming-based business that he's hoping to bring to Billings, spoke of the jobs the business would create. Irwin worked with brokers at NAI Business Properties to find a Billings location.
NAI's Matt Robertson said the string of businesses along the east side of 24th Street, including the Cenex station across the street, are already zoned neighborhood commercial or community commercial, making the car wash a good fit for the area.