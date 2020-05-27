Council moves forward with 'repeal and replace' public safety levy

Billings City Council will likely seek additional funding from taxpayers for the city's public safety services after a 10-1 vote at a second council meeting Wednesday night.

In all, the city has spent over nine hours over the last two days discussing its budget with talk of the mill levy coming late Wednesday night.

The public safety mill levy that the council would seek this fall would actually replace a public safety mill levy passed by voters 16 years ago.

That initial mill levy was passed by voters in 2004 for $8 million. The levy is still on the books and continues to fund police, fire and 911 services today. The council has focused on it because that $8 million doesn't stretch as far in 2020 as it did in 2004.