Council moves forward with 'repeal and replace' public safety levy

Billings City Council will likely seek additional funding from taxpayers for the city's public safety services after a 10-1 vote at a second council meeting Wednesday night.
In all, the city has spent over nine hours over the last two days discussing its budget with talk of the mill levy coming late Wednesday night.
The public safety mill levy that the council would seek this fall would actually replace a public safety mill levy passed by voters 16 years ago.
That initial mill levy was passed by voters in 2004 for $8 million. The levy is still on the books and continues to fund police, fire and 911 services today. The council has focused on it because that $8 million doesn't stretch as far in 2020 as it did in 2004.
Their solution is the repeal and replace option that they will take to voters this fall.
A vote on a new mill levy will give voters the option to repeal the 2004 public safety mill levy, which specified that it would collect $8 million every year, and replace it with a levy that uses language based on a specific number of mills.
The new levy would collect 60 mills worth of funding from property owners instead of a set dollar amount. In 2004, 60 mills was the equivalent of $8 million; in 2020, it's worth about $12 million.
A levy based on a specific number of mills instead of a specific dollar amount would allow the funding it provides to increase each year with the rise of property values and inflation.
Last fall, the council first started talking about seeking a public safety mill levy that would not only bridge the budget gap but also increase funding for police, fire, 911 services and the municipal court system, all of which have slowly become underfunded in the last decade.
But with the economic downturn anticipated by this spring's COVID-19 response, council members had been hesitant to go to the public this fall seeking a new public safety mill levy. Still, council members felt they were left with few options.
City Council has one year to figure out how to fill its budget shortfall. By early next summer, the city will be spending into its reserves and drawing them down below the amount required by state law.
Cutting $4 million from the general fund — an alternative to spending down the reserves — would require the city to eliminate 45 to 50 full time positions out of its general fund, the majority of which would come from public safety services.
Also up for discussion is placing the future of Park District 1 on the ballot.
Some council members have floated the idea of moving the parks department out of the general fund, which would free up between $3 million and $4 million. The parks department would be moved into Park District 1, a maintenance district that's funded through fees collected from city residents.
But in order to make that move and continue funding the parks department, the city would have to greatly increase the parks fees it collects from city residents, a move that some council members have vocally opposed.
Council will need to have the mill levy language that would appear on the fall ballot completed for a first reading on June 8. The ballot itself would likely go out to voters in September, which would allow the city to access the funds for the next fiscal year, should it pass.
