The lists of projects to be undertaken by the city over the next five years, known as the Capital Improvement Plan, got general approval from the Billings City Council Monday.
But the road to get there was long and winding.
Council members voted a number of times to finesse the Capital Improvement Plan into what they wanted to see, ultimately excluding the component that deals with city parks.
At issue was a plan to increase the fees collected from city residents that fund Park District 1. For eight years, the city has collected a flat $2 million from residents to support the park district. Each year as inflation increases, the city's spending power with that $2 million decreases.
As a result, the city's parks board proposed increasing the fee by 3% each year to keep pace with inflation. On top of that, the board also proposed making increases to backfill the money lost to inflation over the last eight years and to add an additional amount to cover park development in the city.
Put together, the three components would have raised Park District 1 fees from $26 a year to $48 a year for a homeowner with a $200,000 house.
Early next year the council plans to go to voters with a public safety mill levy. At Monday night's meeting, council members worried that increasing park fees that much would negatively impact their chances at gaining broad support from voters for the mill levy.
In the end, members decided to tackle the issue on its own at next week's council meeting.
Also a topic of discussion was the city's plan for the Inner Belt Loop, a city project that would connect the Heights to Billings' West End, bringing Wicks Lane overland to the Zimmerman Trail-Highway 3 intersection. The goal of the project is to help boost commercial and residential development in the Heights and reduce traffic along Main Street, particularly where it bottlenecks at MetraPark and Airport Road.
A portion of the road has already been constructed, and the final length was scheduled to be completed in 2024. For the new Capital Improvement Plan, council members moved the project up to 2022.
A handful of city residents, many of them homeowners along the Rimrock Road corridor, spoke out against the Inner Belt Loop, expressing concern that the completion of the project would funnel more traffic than Zimmerman Trail could safely accommodate.
A number of studies have been performed on the project and the city's planning office will complete another in the next few weeks that will look specifically at many of the residents' concerns, said city planner Wyeth Friday. But generally, all the studies have supported the project.
In all, the Capital Improvement Plan includes project outlines for the new West End reservoir, the Billings airport expansion, the South Side aquatics center and a new firehouse for the Heights.