The city's parks department is looking to make an increase in the fees it collects for Park District 1 in order to better keep pace with inflation.
Park District 1 was created in 2012 and collects $2 million a year from Billings residents who live within the district. The money is used to maintain and repair city parks and replace failing equipment.
The proposed increase would slowly raise the $2 million to $3.7 million over the course of five years. From there it would continue to increase every year by about 3%.
By adding more funds to the Park District 1 budget, the parks department would be able to branch out from the repair-and-replace-type projects and tackle more improvements, adding more amenities, said parks director Mike Whitaker.
The parks department wrapped the proposed fee increase into their annual capital improvement projects plan, the department's annual list of maintenance and building projects and their costs, which Whitaker presented at the Billings City Council's work session on Monday night.
You have free articles remaining.
It created a small stir with a few members of the council, who wanted to know why the fee increase wasn't made more obvious.
City administrator Chris Kukulski apologized, explaining that while the fee increase was included in the material the council had been given to study last week, it wasn't highlighted in the memo that introduced the parks department's capital improvement plan.
Council member Roy Neese, who asked the most pointed questions about the fee increase, also wondered why more Heights parks projects weren't included among the department's lists of parks projects. Neese, from Ward 2, represents a large portion of the Heights.
Kukulski told the council they were meeting to discuss those very issues and that the discussion could stretch over as many council works sessions as needed to hammer out the details.