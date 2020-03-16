Council weighs merits of seeking mill levy amid coronavirus concerns

Billings City Council met in a nearly empty chamber Monday night as the city put into practice the social distancing directive recently issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Over the weekend the city asked that members of the public stay away from Monday's meeting and participate by watching it online or on Community Channel 7. At the meeting itself council members spaced themselves about 6 feet apart.

Impact on the city from the new coronavirus hung over much of the discussion at Monday's meeting. John Felton, CEO of RiverStone Health and Yellowstone County's public health officer, spoke to the council about his order to temporarily close all restaurants, bars and casinos for the next week and answered questions about COVID-19 and the county's effort to ramp up testing.

"This is not an insignificant issue were facing," he said.

The issue of how shutdowns of schools, businesses, restaurants and bars might impact the local economy led some council members to question the wisdom of seeking a public safety mill levy from voters this fall.