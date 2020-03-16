Council weighs merits of seeking mill levy amid coronavirus concerns

Billings City Council met in a nearly empty chamber Monday night as the city put into practice the social distancing directive recently issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Over the weekend the city asked that members of the public stay away from Monday's meeting and participate by watching it online or on Community Channel 7. At the meeting itself council members spaced themselves about 6 feet apart.
Impact on the city from the new coronavirus hung over much of the discussion at Monday's meeting. John Felton, CEO of RiverStone Health and Yellowstone County's public health officer, spoke to the council about his order to temporarily close all restaurants, bars and casinos for the next week and answered questions about COVID-19 and the county's effort to ramp up testing.
"This is not an insignificant issue were facing," he said.
The issue of how shutdowns of schools, businesses, restaurants and bars might impact the local economy led some council members to question the wisdom of seeking a public safety mill levy from voters this fall.
"It will be difficult under any circumstances," city administrator Chris Kukulski told council members.
The council has spent the last several months discussing the need for more funding for safety services in town. The combination of a budget shortfall and increased demand on emergency services has left the city grappling with a growing crime rate.
As presented Monday night, the proposed mill levy would increase staffing at the police department by 40 officers over the next five years; bring on new firefighters and fund the construction of a new fire station in the Heights, where currently there's only one; and increase staff for the municipal court system, including a new judge. Billings prosecutors currently carry four times the case load recommended by the American Bar Association.
To do it all, the mill levy would seek $16.4 million from tax payers. It would cost the owner of a $211,000 home roughly $285 a year in additional property tax. However, in the first year of the levy, the increase in tax would only be about $140.