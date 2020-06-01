Council wraps up budget talks as it prepares for next fiscal year

Billings City Council members struggled to find a clear way forward as they continued their work Monday night on bridging a multimillion- dollar budget gap in 2021.
Council members heard budget reports from a handful of department heads and then debated how best to balance next year's general fund budget, which could be short up to $7 million. The city's general fund pays for public safety services like police, fire and 911, and the parks and recreation department.
The option that appears to be most divisive to the council involves the city's Park District 1, a city-wide district set up years ago to collect park maintenance fees from Billings residents.
City staff has proposed that the council move much of the parks department out of the general fund and place it into Park District 1. This move would free up roughly $4 million in the general fund that could then be used on public safety services, and help bridge the budget gap.
Park District 1 would then be used to fund the parks department. In order to do that, the city would be required increase the Park District 1 fees it collects from city residents; right now the average home owner in Billings pays $27 a year in Park District 1 fees. Moving the parks department into Park District 1 would bump those fees up to $71 a year.
The city maintains a financial reserve of roughly $15 million. The reserve is required by city policy and gives Billings a quality credit rating among institutions that lend to municipalities, helping to secure low interest rates for the city.
The council's goal is to fill its budget gap in a way that doesn't draw its reserves down so low it puts the city in jeopardy.
Moving the parks department into Parks District 1 would be one way to do that. The other option is seeking a public safety mill levy from voters this fall.
Council has indicated it's willing to go after the levy; by press time Monday night, council members still hadn't gotten to their mill levy discussion.
What they've talked about previously is seeking to replace an $8 million public safety mill levy passed by voters 16 years ago. The levy is still on the books and continues to fund police, fire and 911 services today.
The council has focused on it because that $8 million doesn't stretch as far in 2020 as it did in 2004. Their solution is the repeal and replace option that they will take to voters this fall.
A vote on a new mill levy will give voters the option to repeal the 2004 public safety mill levy, which specified that it would collect $8 million every year, and replace it with a levy that uses language based on a specific number of mills.
The new levy would collect 60 mills worth of funding from property owners instead of a set dollar amount. In 2004, 60 mills was the equivalent of $8 million; in 2020, it's worth about $12 million.
A levy based on a specific number of mills instead of a specific dollar amount would allow the funding it provides to increase each year with the rise of property values and inflation.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.