Council wraps up budget talks as it prepares for next fiscal year

The council's goal is to fill its budget gap in a way that doesn't draw its reserves down so low it puts the city in jeopardy.

Moving the parks department into Parks District 1 would be one way to do that. The other option is seeking a public safety mill levy from voters this fall.

Council has indicated it's willing to go after the levy; by press time Monday night, council members still hadn't gotten to their mill levy discussion.

What they've talked about previously is seeking to replace an $8 million public safety mill levy passed by voters 16 years ago. The levy is still on the books and continues to fund police, fire and 911 services today.

The council has focused on it because that $8 million doesn't stretch as far in 2020 as it did in 2004. Their solution is the repeal and replace option that they will take to voters this fall.

A vote on a new mill levy will give voters the option to repeal the 2004 public safety mill levy, which specified that it would collect $8 million every year, and replace it with a levy that uses language based on a specific number of mills.