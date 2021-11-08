County and city grapple with new recreational marijuana regulations

While recreational marijuana storefronts will be banned in the city, they will be legal in Yellowstone County. County commissioners are looking at putting in place interim zoning requirements for the various businesses and will hold a hearing on Nov. 23 to seek feedback from county residents on their proposals.

"Commissioners (are) concerned the sale and production of marijuana may adversely affect areas of the county," stated the county resolution for the public hearing. "To better understand how the sale and production of marijuana may adversely affect areas of the county, the board (of commissioners) would like to enact interim zoning regulations on the sale and production of marijuana so it can study the potential adverse effects."

Interim zoning is valid for only a year, after which the county will have to put in place something more permanent.

The county has little zoning and few controls for how the industry will operate — much of it will be dictated by the state Department of Revenue. In the parts of the county with no zoning at all, which is the majority of Yellowstone County, nearly any kind of business can set up shop how it likes.