Yellowstone County Commissioners on Thursday debated terminating a contract worth about $1.1 million for an agency that supports the delivery of mental health services aimed at reducing crime.

Substance Abuse Connect is a partnership of healthcare, addiction recovery and law enforcement agencies. It is designed to create more efficiency by connecting area service providers.

The Billings-based organization receives the contract money and distributes it among seven agencies helping those struggling with mental health issues, substance abuse and homelessness.

The money comes from a $1.3 million mill levy voters passed in 2010 to help pay for mental health services that aid law enforcement.

Commissioner Mark Morse said he wanted to discuss ending Substance Abuse Connect’s contract because he wants to make sure taxpayers’ money is being spent wisely.

“They haven’t been able to articulate a comprehensive approach to mental health in Yellowstone County,” Morse said. “I don’t see the citizens getting the bang for their buck on this one.”

The contract provides money for the Community Crisis Center, the Continuum of Care Diversion Fund, the Homeless Outreach Team, Motivated Addictions Alternative Program, Montana Rescue Mission, Rimrock Foundation and United Way 211.

From November 2022 to January 2023, the groups served more than 1,100 people involved in the criminal justice system or experiencing homelessness and responded to almost 300 calls for help with mental health issues, according to Substance Abuse Connect’s most recent quarterly report.

Commissioner Donald Jones said he thought it was premature to cut the contract. Substance Abuse Connect leverages the local dollars to bring in state and federal grant money.

“It’s working,” Jones said. “The Crisis Center is the only one complaining.”

Even so, Morse said he’d like to reconsider how the county is spending its mental health dollars and take input from other agencies and the public.

Commissioner John Ostlund said he would vote with Morse to approve the 60-day contract termination.

“I can’t say I’m totally happy with it,” he said.

The commissioners expect to vote on the issue at their meeting scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Substance Abuse Connect Executive Director Zack Terakedis said he doesn’t blame the commissioners for questioning how the money is being spent and wanting to better understand the services being provided at each organization.

“It’s valid,” he said.

But, Terakedis said, if they terminate the contract a lot of services will be dropped unless they find an equally effective replacement.

Morse said he doesn’t know what the future model for coordinating mental health services should look like.

“I hope by having this discussion the mental health people can get their heads together on this,” he said.