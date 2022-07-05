County commission restarts process looking at private management of MetraPark

In yet another contentious Yellowstone County Commission meeting Tuesday, following more than an hour of public comments, commissioners voted 2-1 to take yet another run at studying the possibility of turning over MetraPark to private management.

Commissioners Don Jones and Denis Pitman voted in favor of canceling a formal request for qualifications and information and issue a Request for Proposal for Private Management of MetraPark. Commissioner John Ostlund voted against going straight to an RFP.

“We act like our hind-ends are on fire to get this done so quickly,” Ostlund complained to the other commissioners.

As several commenters pointed out Tuesday, if the management of MetraPark does go private, it would be a very difficult process to unwind if it didn’t work as expected.

Some critics of the commission have suggested the process is being rushed so that Pitman can vote on the proposed management contracts before leaving office in December. In a rare election result, the incumbent Pitman lost in June to primary challenger Mark Morse.

Pitman said after the meeting that accusations of rushing the debate are nonsense.

“This process is the completion of something I’ve been working on for years,” he said. “We’ve put in the blood, sweat and tears and hard work in this process. It is not rushed.”

Pitman recently is registering as a write-in candidate to regain his seat on the commission during the November general election.

Several commenters during Tuesday’s meeting mentioned Pitman’s primary loss as evidence voters disapproved of how he and Jones have handled privatization talks.

“The voters have spoken on what they think about how this push for privatization has gone,” said one woman.

The move by the commission to move ahead to the contract proposal process follows a recent caution from the county’s in-house attorney Jeana Lervick. She confirmed last week that one of the private companies proposing to manage MetraPark had expressed frustration with the drawn-out process and had hinted at exploring legal remedies.

Many of the same arguments made by commenters during Tuesday’s meeting had been made during previous contentious commission meetings.

John Brewer, president of the Billings Chamber of Commerce, repeated the chamber’s position that private management is generally a good thing for a public entity like MetraPark.

“It’s not working as currently managed,” Brewer said.

MetraPark is subsidized with public tax money, about $2.5 million annually. That, on average, costs the owner of a home in the county with a taxable value of $300,000 about $3 a month. Some economic studies have visitors to MetraPark dump more than $150 million annually into the local economy.

“Who wouldn’t go to the stock market and invest $2.5 million on a return of $150 million?” Ostlund said Tuesday.

Initial proposals for managing MetraPark were returned to the county earlier this spring by two L.A.-based event management companies, OVG and ASM Global. The committee in charge of evaluating the proposals found ASM's to be the better fit for the county.

OVG had reached a booking agreement with the county last year, which complicated the finances of the two proposals, according to the committee.

Following the committee's report, the county's finance director recommended that commissioners put the process on hold for three years, which would allow OVG's booking agreement with MetraPark to expire and the county could then start the process with all interested parties with a clean slate.

Jones on Tuesday insisted again that MetraPark switching to private management isn’t a foregone conclusion. “We’re looking at duel paths, public management while we look at private management,” he said. When the RFPs are returned in 30 to 45 days, “we’ll have the black and white numbers and can decide then.”

