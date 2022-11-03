County commissioners look at what's next for Metra management

Yellowstone County leaders are taking the first steps toward hiring a permanent general manager for MetraPark, the county's events campus and fairgrounds.

Commissioners, and the county staff working on drafting the next steps for the search, hope the process will be straightforward. But for the last 12 months the question of how management at Metra should work has been anything but straightforward.

A lawsuit filed two weeks ago — sparked by Yellowstone County's attempt to find a private management company to take on operations at MetraPark — pushed the county to abandon the search.

So rather than seek out a company to run the facilities, the county instead will look at hiring a new general manager to do the job.

"I'm a real believer when we have a position like this open that we do a national search," said Commissioner Don Jones. "We should be finding the best manager we can."

Right now MetraPark is led by interim general manager Tim Goodridge, who's been in the role since longtime general manager Bill Dutcher retired at the end of 2021. Goodridge, who was coordinator of the Billings Industrial Revitalization District and ran the annual downtown Magic City Blues music festival, was hired on by the county in 2019 as Metra's assistant manager.

In the scrum to seek out privatized management, the county commissioned a study of Metra's policies and procedures and pushed for better financial performance. Goodridge responded by modernizing aspects of the facility's operations and implementing the recommended changes from the study.

Staff at MetraPark also increased performance. Metra is funded in part through property tax and in the past fiscal year, it's improved its bottom line by $1 million, the most it's ever improved in a single year. The facility draws on $2.5 million it collects through property taxes to operate in the black.

To implement the search for a new general manager, commissioners are looking at hiring a national company to search out qualified candidates from across the country, using a request for proposals process.

For the job search to be effective, county finance director Kevan Bryan recommended that commissioners articulate clearly to the hiring company what their expectation of a general manager is and what qualities they want to person to have.

He then counseled the three commissioners to come to some kind of agreement on what role the MetraPark Advisory Board should play as the county moves forward with Metra.

Members of the advisory board attended the commissioners' Thursday discussion meeting and expressed their frustrations at being left out of the private management debate and with the lack of communication from commissioners as they've moved forward to figure out the general manager search process.

"I find this whole process unnerving," said Charlie Loveridge, current advisory board president. "What is our job? I wonder why we aren't brought to the table."

Mike Mayotte, who currently serves on the advisory board and will be its president next year said moving forward the two groups have to find a better way to work together.

"I want a much better working relationship," he said.

Commissioner Denis Pitman expressed his belief that before a search for a new general manager begins commissioners will need to decide what their relationship with management at MetraPark will be. That relationship has been problematic in the past, he said.

Commissioner John Ostlund agreed.

"This is the policy board and we've failed," he said.

Rather than set clear policy as the board of commissioners for Metra management, commissioners individually have tried to effect changes and its created problems, Ostlund said.

He's eager that the search for a new manager not fall into the same traps that plagued the process for finding a management company for MetraPark.

Ostlund wants the county to take its time, to evaluate the management structure to see what's working and what isn't, to involve the MetraPark Advisory Board in the search and to make sure the public has opportunity to comment at every point along the way.

He said he doesn't want to charge forward until they're sure they're on the right path.

On Nov. 21, commissioners will have a draft copy of the request for proposals for hiring firms interested in taking the job to look over. If it meets their expectations, they'll vote to formally approve it at their Nov. 22 meeting.