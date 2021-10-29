 Skip to main content
County commissioners to discuss on Monday whether to privatize MetraPark
County commissioners to discuss on Monday whether to privatize MetraPark

MetraPark master plan

The MetraPark master plan is on display during MontanaFair.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Yellowstone County Commissioners will look at options for future management of MetraPark at their discussion meeting 2 p.m. on Monday. 

MetraPark is currently readying itself for a major overhaul with county leaders seeking input from residents on what the new events campus should look like. That master plan, once completed, will guide what happens to MetraPark and commissioners see that as an opportunity to look at various management options for the future, including privatization.

Currently, MetraPark is managed by county employees, along with an advisory board and the Commission. Officials from the county have been researching public facilities elsewhere in the West that are privately managed.

The three commissioners will discuss those options at Monday's meeting, which will be in the County Commission Board Room on the third floor of the Stillwater Building at 316 N. 26th St. in downtown Billings.

