Yellowstone County health restrictions extended, new restrictions possible this week

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The county is limited on what new restrictions it can put in place, Felton said, but it would likely center on making closing times earlier for restaurants, bars and casinos, and further limiting capacity at the places people gather.

"We need to make every effort to slow down this infection rate," he said.

With cold weather settling in and Thanksgiving happening at end of the month, Felton addressed the coming holiday season.

He implored county residents to restrict their gatherings to just those who live in their household. If residents do gather with outside friends and family, he asked that people wear a mask and socially distance.

These gatherings create more risk, Felton said.

"So what we ask is that people limit those gatherings. Keep them small," he said.

The health order issued on Monday also included more direction on indoor compassionate care visitations for those living in assisted living centers.

The order expands visitation allowances for more than just end-of-life situations, and includes instances residents grieving a death who may need outside emotional support or for residents who are struggling emotionally in isolation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.