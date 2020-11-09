Yellowstone County health restrictions extended, new restrictions possible this week

The restrictions put in place by Yellowstone County's health officer last month will remain until Dec. 9, and additional restrictions could be added later this week after the county health office's medical team examines last week's data from new COVID-19 case growth and infection rates, RiverStone Health announced on Monday.
"The high rates...remain a critical concern," said John Felton, the county's health officer and CEO of RiverStone Health, the county's health department.
Positivity rates for those testing for COVID-19 grew from 7% to 22% in October. The average of new cases during the month doubled, growing from roughly 500 new cases a week to 1,000 a week.
The restriction from last month that stays in place is the limiting of public and private gatherings to 25 people, regardless of ability to physically distance and not including places of worship.
The governor's restrictions remain in place, including closing inside service for restaurants, bars and other establishments by 12:30 a.m. and keeping capacity restrictions to 75% at places of worship, restaurants, bars and casinos.
While they remain in place, RiverStone Health this week will weigh imposing new restrictions as they look through data from last week and over the weekend.
The county is limited on what new restrictions it can put in place, Felton said, but it would likely center on making closing times earlier for restaurants, bars and casinos, and further limiting capacity at the places people gather.
"We need to make every effort to slow down this infection rate," he said.
With cold weather settling in and Thanksgiving happening at end of the month, Felton addressed the coming holiday season.
He implored county residents to restrict their gatherings to just those who live in their household. If residents do gather with outside friends and family, he asked that people wear a mask and socially distance.
These gatherings create more risk, Felton said.
"So what we ask is that people limit those gatherings. Keep them small," he said.
The health order issued on Monday also included more direction on indoor compassionate care visitations for those living in assisted living centers.
The order expands visitation allowances for more than just end-of-life situations, and includes instances residents grieving a death who may need outside emotional support or for residents who are struggling emotionally in isolation.
