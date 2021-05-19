 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
County honors 42 residents in indigent burial ceremony
editor's pick alert featured

County honors 42 residents in indigent burial ceremony

Yellowstone County held its yearly ceremony at Riverside Cemetery on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 honoring residents who died without family or money to afford a burial. A group of roughly two dozen volunteers helped bury the cremated remains of 42 people at the Riverside County Cemetery.

Yellowstone County held its yearly ceremony on Wednesday honoring residents who died without family or money to afford a burial.

A group of roughly two dozen volunteers helped bury the cremated remains of 42 people at the Riverside County Cemetery.

The county began holding the ceremony in 2018. Before that, unclaimed remains were inurned throughout the year, without a special graveside ceremony, according to Yellowstone County Commissioner Denis Pitman, who spearheads the event each year. 

Riverside burial

Yellowstone County Commissioner Denis Pitman places the remains of Darcy Price as her husband and husband's step mother watch with Jennifer Parry and Shand Salisbury, of Dahl Funeral Home at Riverside Cemetery on Wednesday.

After holes for the boxes were dug, Pitman, a former mortician, said a prayer and then instructed the volunteers to “very solemnly close the graves” using shovels he supplied. He said everyone in society matters, “whether they have resources or no.”

Kevin Kurtz, 56, was there to honor his wife, Darcy Price, who died Sept. 22, 2020. Kurtz didn’t participate in the ceremony but sat in the shade at the entrance to the cemetery and watched.

He said the two met at the Community Crisis Center in Billings roughly 13 years ago. They’d traveled the country since, going to Texas and California and New Mexico.

Riverside burial

Darcy Price is buried at Riverside Cemetery as the cremated remains of people who pass away without any family or financial resources.

Price didn’t have an easy life, Kurtz said, but she taught him a lot and took care of him. He said they both struggled with alcoholism. He cried as he remembered her positive traits: beautiful, lovely, realistic.

Turning to leave and accept a ride back toward downtown, he seemed torn.

“But wait,” he said. “There’s more you need to know about Darcy.”

Riverside burial

Billings Ward 1 City Council member Mike Yakawich buries the cremated remains of people who passed away without any family or financial resources.

The names of the 42 individuals laid to rest Wednesday were distributed on handouts to those present. Employees in the county GIS department will document the location of their remains inside a grid at the cemetery used for indigent burial. The information will be posted on the county’s website.

5
0
0
6
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Where are all the Uber and Lyft drivers?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News