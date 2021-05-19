County honors 42 residents in indigent burial ceremony

Yellowstone County held its yearly ceremony on Wednesday honoring residents who died without family or money to afford a burial.

A group of roughly two dozen volunteers helped bury the cremated remains of 42 people at the Riverside County Cemetery.

The county began holding the ceremony in 2018. Before that, unclaimed remains were inurned throughout the year, without a special graveside ceremony, according to Yellowstone County Commissioner Denis Pitman, who spearheads the event each year.

After holes for the boxes were dug, Pitman, a former mortician, said a prayer and then instructed the volunteers to “very solemnly close the graves” using shovels he supplied. He said everyone in society matters, “whether they have resources or no.”

Kevin Kurtz, 56, was there to honor his wife, Darcy Price, who died Sept. 22, 2020. Kurtz didn’t participate in the ceremony but sat in the shade at the entrance to the cemetery and watched.

He said the two met at the Community Crisis Center in Billings roughly 13 years ago. They’d traveled the country since, going to Texas and California and New Mexico.