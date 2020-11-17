 Skip to main content
County IDs Wyoming woman killed in Billings rollover
County IDs Wyoming woman killed in Billings rollover

Authorities have identified the driver killed in a rollover in Billings on Saturday night. 

Cydney Wheeler, 32, died after her pickup rolled and crashed into a building off South Billings Boulevard, according to Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman. 

Wheeler, of Wyoming, was alone in the vehicle. 

Cydney Wheeler

Wheeler

Police had attempted to stop the white Ford F-150 after the driver ran a red light at South Billings Boulevard and Midland Road, Lt. Brandon Wooley said in an earlier statement. 

He said the officer did not pursue the vehicle, which continued north on South Billings Boulevard "at a high rate of speed" before the driver lost control, left the road, rolled and hit the Mountain Supply Building at 534 South Billings Boulevard.

Crash on South Billings Boulevard

Billings police investigate the scene of a crash after a pickup truck rolled several times and ran into the Mountain Supply building on South Billings Boulevard Saturday night.

Wheeler was ejected from the vehicle and taken to a hospital where she later died. The crash took place at approximately 9:45 p.m. 

Wheeler's father, James, said she was a resident of Sheridan and had three daughters. He said she worked for BNSF Railway.

James Wheeler didn't know why his daughter was in Billings but said it was possible she was visiting friends or in town for shopping. Her three daughters have been living with their grandparents in Sheridan. 

