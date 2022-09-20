County leaders accept Metra private management bids, now face potential lawsuit

Yellowstone County leaders formally accepted two bids on Tuesday morning from private companies expressing interest in taking over management of MetraPark.

OVG and ASM Global, both L.A.-based events and venue management companies, submitted the bids. In March, the two companies submitted a less formal package of qualifications to the county.

With the submission of the bids, Billings attorney Gene Jerussi filed a complaint with Yellowstone County District Court on Tuesday, asking that the entire bid process be declared invalid and that OVG be disqualified from participating.

Jerussi argues in a court filing that at least two of the county' commissioners violated the "no contact" clause in the contracts governing the county's requests for qualifications and bids from potential private management companies.

Using phone and email records, he specifically accuses Chairman Don Jones and Commissioner Denis Pitman of being in contact with OVG throughout the bid process, violating the "no contact" clause.

Jerussi filed a Freedom of Information Act records request with the county earlier this summer to get phone and email records from the three commissioners.

"Pitman and Jones, over Ostlund's objection, have treated the privatization of Metra management as a foregone conclusion and OVG's selection as a foregone choice," Jerussi wrote.

Both commissioner Jones and Pitman have repeatedly defended themselves, stating they've had no inappropriate contact with OVG and that they won't sign a deal with either company if they can't negotiate a contract with a company that's beneficial to the county.

Upon receiving the bids on Tuesday, county commissioners then appointed members to the review committee that will evaluate the bids and make recommendations to the three commissioners.

The move created more conflict among the commissioners. Jones moved to have the county's finance director and one of its attorneys serve, but designated them as ex-officio members, meaning they'd be able to advise but not vote on the committee's final recommendation.

"You gotta be kidding me," exclaimed Commissioner John Ostlund.

"They can be non-voting," Jones replied. "We can set up a committee as we choose."

Jones believed Ostlund's objection at the meeting was performative, that Ostlund was well aware of what Jones wanted to do. Jones also said a representative from Tennessee-based Venue Solutions Group, which specializes in studying and evaluating the operations and procedures of event space, would be involved with the committee.

Venue Solutions performed a study of Metra operations earlier this year, finding a number of deficiencies with the venue's policies and procedures. Management at Metra has since implemented many of the study's recommendations.

Ostlund believes that county experts should have a vote on a committee that will be evaluating what could be one of the biggest contracts Yellowstone County has entered.

Finance director Kevan Bryan and attorney Melissa Williams were the county officials who helped evaluate the submission of qualifications that ASM and OVG sent to the county earlier this year. No one in the county is more familiar with the qualifications and financials of the two companies, Ostlund said.

Jones appointed Steve Wahrlich, owner of the Best Western Plus Clocktower Inn downtown and member of the Billings Chamber of Commerce board, to the committee. Commissioner Denis Pitman appointed local businessman David Nordel and Ostlund appointed Charlie Loveridge, chairman of the Metra Advisory Board.